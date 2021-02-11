CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Spelling Bee had all of the trappings of a pandemic-adapted affair: face masks, microphone covers and voices from above.
On Wednesday, the top 11 spellers in both Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 competed for a chance to go to the statewide spelling bee next month.
Although the county spelling bee typically takes place as an in-person event that starts out with more than 100 fifth- through eighth-grade students, only the final few rounds, which determined the top five spellers who will advance to state, happened in person this year. And a couple of the spellers – including first-place winner Porter Carson of Prairie Wind Elementary – participated via Zoom, which judges monitored to keep all contestants honest.
Tagg Miller, a sixth grader from Meadowlark Elementary, was one of the nine students who showed up to the auditorium in the LCSD1 Administration Building to compete in person.
“I only studied a little bit,” said Tagg, who loves to read books in his spare time, as he clutched his trophy and courtesy hardback copy of Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary. Although he maintains he didn’t study too much, Tagg and a group of his classmates did meet every Wednesday morning for months to drill spelling words like denizen, gargantuan and concatenate.
Like every other contestant, Tagg participated in virtual written elimination rounds before moving on to Wednesday’s in-person competition.
“I like being in person better, because it feels like you’re a part of something,” he said, excited about taking his talents to the state competition at Western Wyoming Community College next month, which will have some virtual components, as well.
COVID-19 also altered how Connie Axness, who has helped organize the county bee for three years, planned Wednesday’s event.
“With the pandemic, we had to narrow down the number of contestants we could have on stage,” said Axness, who was able to reformat the preliminary rounds to take place in a socially distant, virtual setting. “It stinks that we had to narrow it down like that, but this is something these kids really look forward to each year, so I’m glad we could do something.”
Tyler Muniz, principal of Carpenter Elementary and spelling bee coordinator for LCSD2, said pulling off the virtual part of this year’s competition required some creativity.
“We did what we had to do, but I don’t think it was as exciting for some students as it has been in the past – they didn’t get to get up on stage and perform in front of family and friends,” Muniz said. “But with a few bumps and hiccups, I think overall it went well.”
He’s hopeful next year’s event will be mostly in person. Regardless of the format, however, the spelling bee will always be an outlet for his students.
“A big part of school is participating in extracurricular activities,” Muniz said. “This is just another option for kids. It falls right in line with drama, speech and debate and theatre. It’s just another thing to help students find something they’re passionate about or something they’re good at.”