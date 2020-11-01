CHEYENNE – Wyoming students in grades 4-12 are invited to enter the 2021 Wyoming Letters About Literature reading and writing contest. Students from all schools – private, public and homeschool – are encouraged to enter. The statewide contest opens on Nov. 1. Postmark submission deadline for entries is Jan. 9.
The contest asks students to read a book, poem or play, or choose one they have already read that inspires them or shows them a new way to see the world. The student then writes a personal letter to the author (living or dead) to share how the work affected their life.
Letters will be judged in one of three levels: grades 4-6, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12. Winners in each of these levels will receive an Amazon gift card with a balance of $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Both individual entries and classroom collections of entries are welcome.
Find contest guidelines, entry forms, a teaching guide and promotional materials at library.wyo.gov/letters.
The teaching guide provides activities and addresses how the program can dovetail with curriculum for reading and writing.
Questions may be directed to Susan Mark, Wyoming State Library Outreach Librarian, at susan.mark@wyo.gov or 307-777-5915.