PreK classes at Arp
Alison Benitez, a pre-kindergarten student at Cheyenne's Arp Elementary, reads a chant chart about sign language with the rest of her classmates on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Students will move out of Arp Elementary and into the Eastridge Elementary swing space next year as a first stage in the Laramie County School District 1 South triad facilities plan.

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they had anticipated moving the students due to the imminent need and “emergent” circumstances. She described how not only is the building infrastructure failing and neighboring construction has displaced wildlife onto the school grounds, but the school currently exceeds 150% in student capacity.

