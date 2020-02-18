“This is a class issue,” South students protesting elimination of study period say

CHEYENNE – Principal Phil Thompson’s decision to eliminate South High School’s daily study hall pushed an estimated 200 students to protest Tuesday.
“To me, this is a class issue,” said Jakob Larrew, a senior who organized the protest after learning about the change, which went into effect Tuesday.
“Most of us don’t have the luxury of free time at home to study and do homework, because a lot of us have jobs or (are) taking care of our families at home,” said Larrew, who has used the extra period to focus on his Advanced Placement courses, and free up time on nights and weekends for family responsibilities.
Balancing school, work and home commitments is a familiar predicament at South, where many students are economically disadvantaged. More than half of students – 54% – enrolled during the 2016-17 school year qualified for free or reduced-price lunch, according to an annual report by U.S. News.
Until Tuesday, all students at South took a 40-minute class each day known as Extended Learning Opportunity. Those who were struggling with a particular class could take that time to meet with a teacher and receive additional help. Students with good grades could use the time to catch up on extra work in the auditorium or library.
By eliminating the study period, South is tacking nine minutes onto the other four instructional class periods.
“I’m not taking anything away,” said Thompson, who will revisit the new schedule after six weeks. “I’m redistributing it so we can be more effective.”
But Kristen Mitchell, a senior who joined the protest Tuesday, doesn’t think it’s an even exchange. She’s enrolled in an Advanced Placement art class and has relied on that 40-minute block to get ahead on projects and use some of the specialized art supplies only available at school.
“In nine minutes, you can’t really do anything. Especially in art class, that’s really only enough time to clean up,” said Mitchell, who also works at the mall on the weekends and “can’t really do any school work” then.
Mitchell is also concerned about the timing of implementing the change at South.
“It’s the second semester. That’s when things get harder. That’s when we have midterms,” she said. “A lot of students really need ELO. Taking that away puts their grades in jeopardy.”
South is keeping one ELO period on the schedule once a week. It’s also adding an office hours component to teachers’ schedules, whereby they will make themselves available to students for 20 minutes both before and after school one day a week.
“There’s a lot of teachers who are already there,” Thompson said. “This is just a specific time so students know when and where they can reach their teachers.”
The changes at South mirror what’s already happening at two of the other high schools in Laramie County School District 1 – Central and East. Neither offer a daily study period.
“In order to have that period during the day, South High School had to sacrifice instructional minutes. That’s a big commitment,” said Stephen Newton, director of instruction for the district.
“They came to the realization that the trade-off wasn’t worth it,” he said, noting that the shift South made “looks a lot like (how) East and Central currently do it.”
At those schools, however, the economically disadvantaged student population is far lower than South’s. At Central, 18% of students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch during the 2016-17 school year; at East, it was 29%.
“Thompson doesn’t understand that because we’re poorer, he needs to treat us differently than the other schools,” Larrew said. “We need that opportunity, whereas students at other schools might not.”
Thompson said he’s aware of the unique challenges at South, but “wanted to challenge the effectiveness of ELO.” He said he looks at measures like promotion, grades, graduation rates and test scores to analyze how well different programs, like ELO, are working.
Thompson acknowledged that it’s difficult to know precisely how students were using that time, but that he has noticed “a lot of kids going to the gym to hang out. … Struggling kids need extra time and aren’t using it.” He also cited scheduling conflicts as an area of concern.
Thompson met with parents, students and teachers last week before deciding to pull the plug on daily ELO time.
Heather Burnham, who has two children enrolled at South, said she didn’t hear about any meeting, but if she had, she “would have been there – shouting.”
When they moved to Cheyenne from Rock Springs earlier in the school year, Burnham said the transfer put her 11th grader behind. She caught up, finishing half a credit of math and science, “but wouldn’t have been able to do it without ELO.”
Burnham, who has worked as a substitute teacher, said her experiences in the classroom inform her belief that the new schedule won’t afford students the same opportunities as a designated study hall.
“My daughter could finish several assignments in that 40-minute block,” she said. “You can’t do that in nine minutes.”
Thompson, who’s “had this (ELO) battle every year,” said he’s refrained from taking action until now because people have argued that “it hurts the kids who use it.”
So, when dozens of students congregated in the auditorium Tuesday to vocalize that sentiment, he wasn’t surprised.
“I haven’t seen my students this passionate about anything,” he said after a morning of speaking with students.
But Mitchell, the art student who fears falling behind without ELO, said talking with Thompson felt like “talking to a wall.”
Even if Thompson doesn’t decide to reinstate the daily study period, Mitchell said the protest still demonstrates their ability to organize around an issue “a lot of us are passionate about.”