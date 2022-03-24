CHEYENNE – Nicholas Thornell, Phineas Bowers and Harley Frick, students at Cheyenne's Carey Junior High School, recently won the Optimist Club of Cheyenne’s oratorical contest, based on a theme of “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
Thornell was awarded first place, Bowers second place and Frick third place. Thornell and Bowers will be sent to the regional level, where they will compete against winners from Optimist Clubs in Colorado. The winner of regional competition will be sent to the district level, with the chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly on to the Optimist International Regional/World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
The Optimist Club of Cheyenne has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for two years and has been active in the community since 2011. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include Camp Hope, St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, Unaccompanied Student Initiative, Friday Food Bags, Youth Alternatives, Friendship Park, Girls on the Go, Scottish Rite Language Program and the Optimist Brain Bowl.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations, with more than 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world.