SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates during the 2021 spring commencement exercises on May 15 at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
ASU spring graduates from your Cheyenne include:
- Alex Covey, Master of Science in Applied Psychology
- Coryn Davis, Master of Education in Student Dev and Leadership
- Naomi Rangel, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a four-year public school in Texas.