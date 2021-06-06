SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates during the 2021 spring commencement exercises on May 15 at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.

ASU spring graduates from your Cheyenne include:

  • Alex Covey, Master of Science in Applied Psychology
  • Coryn Davis, Master of Education in Student Dev and Leadership
  • Naomi Rangel, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a four-year public school in Texas.

