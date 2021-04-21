CHEYENNE – Three students from Cheyenne have won a historical fiction writing contest sponsored by the Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.
Fifth grade students from Laramie County School District 1 had the opportunity to submit historical fiction stories to win a cash prize. Stories from each of the district’s three triads were submitted. All three winners are students of the Cheyenne Virtual School.
Winners are:
• South Triad, Izabella Spracklen
• East Triad, Gianna Watson
• Central Triad, Ada Cox