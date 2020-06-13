CHEYENNE – Like many of the young adults who graduated from Cheyenne's South High School on Saturday, Jakob Larrew isn’t entirely sure what he wants to do with his life.
But he’s not directionless by any means.
If anything, Larrew, who served as president of his school’s Gay Straight Alliance, has too many interests – too many passions to commit to just one cause yet.
One thing he already has, though, is a vision for a more equitable society.
During his high school career, Larrew led a school-wide effort to update what many students perceived as a discriminatory dress code policy. He also helped organize a school sit-in calling to retain a study hall period that some South students argued accommodated the low-income student population.
“The education system as it currently exists is harmful to students," said Larrew, who is considering majoring in political science when he starts at the University of Wyoming in the fall.
"The best way to make school better for students is to make it as democratic as possible. We need student and teacher voices to make our public education system like it should be.”
Larrew wasn’t always so outspoken.
“The first couple of years of high school I did nothing but read books,” he said. He enrolled in German classes and became interested in learning about other cultures. Competing in World Languages Day, an annual language competition hosted by UW, during his sophomore year helped him realize his full potential.
“That was really an experience where I got out there and we all got first-place awards. It felt good,” said Larrew, who has also taken Arabic classes and traveled to Europe with his art class.
“We went to France and Italy – and had an emergency landing in Iceland,” Larrew recalled with fondness. “A mixture of all of those things built up my self-confidence and my drive to get out there and try new things.”
In addition to finding his voice and refining his interests, Larrew dedicated countless nights and weekends to his rigorous course load.
“I live in a pretty low-income household. One way to ensure I could pay for college was getting the Hathaway Scholarship,” Larrew said, referring to the merit-based state scholarship.
If and when he graduates from the University of Wyoming, Larrew will be the first in his family to earn a college degree, and “maybe break out of the generational poverty my family is in,” he added.
His mother, Jessica Larrew, has never doubted her son’s ability to make that happen.
“He’s really come into his own over the past four years,” she said. “He’s always been a good-hearted kid who has good intentions for people, and now he’s found a way to vocalize and channel it. He takes on a lot more than most kids.”
Right now, environmentalism is the topic that interests Larrew – who is also interested in computer science and creative writing – the most. “It’s terrifying to read reports about climate change,” he said, fearful that the world could become uninhabitable for future generations.
Larrew, who envisions himself staying on the organizing and activism side of enacting change, will have the chance to explore those concerns and more next fall, when he arrives on the UW campus in Laramie.