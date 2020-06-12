CHEYENNE – The graduation ceremony Triumph High School held Friday morning in Frontier Park Arena marked the end to a surreal senior year.
The COVID-19-induced school closures of the past few months threw a proverbial wrench into all of the graduates’ plans, but Jeana Shell-Dugan took it in stride.
“I kind of wish it ended differently,” said Shell-Dugan, who moved from Arizona to Cheyenne during the middle of her high school career. “But I’m just glad graduation is finally here.”
Even before the pandemic canceled the end-of-year festivities so many seniors looked forward to, Shell-Dugan was faced with some major setbacks. Back in Arizona, she played the saxophone in the school band and sang in the choir.
Music, she said, is her “daily stress-reliever.”
When Shell-Dugan found out her family was moving to Cheyenne, she wasn’t thrilled. “I wasn’t happy about moving to Wyoming. My first week here, I was so alone.”
Shell-Dugan started out at South High School, where she joined the choir and tried to make the most of her new situation. “But it just wasn’t the same,” she said, reminiscing about the group of friends she had in Arizona.
Soon after she arrived at South last school year – when she thought she’d be graduating – a school counselor informed her that because the course credit system in Arizona is structured differently than the one in Wyoming, she wouldn’t have enough credits to graduate on time.
“I was so frustrated,” said Shell-Dugan, who started losing interest in school after that. Around the same time, her mother unexpectedly passed away.
“She’s had a pretty rough time,” said her dad, Brian Dugan, who is proud of his daughter for graduating high school, despite the difficult circumstances.
This fall, Shell-Dugan decided to give high school another go. She enrolled in Triumph, the district’s alternative high school, which can help struggling kids catch up, and figured out a plan for graduating one year later than expected.
“I’ve had an amazing experience here,” she said about her last year at Triumph. “The teachers here are so patient and caring. Even if you get out of line, they’re always so understanding.”
Shell-Dugan isn’t entirely sure what she wants to do after graduation. In the long term, she wants to pursue higher education, but doesn’t have a particular college in mind, and is focused on saving some money first.
In the meantime, she’s still savoring the excitement of graduating high school – a moment she wasn’t always sure she’d see, but fought hard for, especially after her mother’s death. “I wanted to make her proud.”