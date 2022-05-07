CHEYENNE – The following students from Cheyenne's Triumph High School made the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year:
High Honors
Summer Kinney-Mojanovski, Zachary Koonce, Rylee Nielsen, Crystal Pountney, Haven Primus, Emily Seward, Danielle Spangler, Emily Torres, Eva Torres, Lauren Willis
Honors
Riley-Jayne Anderson, Makenzie-Lynn Barber, Felix Calderon, Brady Davis, Evelyn Eversull, Faith Giroux, Ryan Harris, McKenna Herrera, Christina Liggett, Kylee Lords, Lia Lovering, Brody Maas, Julianna Marquez, Mia Mason, Tracy Matier, LaNaya McDonald, Ajalei Peebles, Ramsey Sanchez, Kaylee Seward, J’Aimee Smith, Giovanna Spezzano, Jaelyn Tafoya, Alicen Thomas
Honorable Mention
Matthew Andera, Beau Austin, Jereny Barnett, Baylee Baur, Zowie Brown, Dreahdyn Brownson, Colten Christopherson, Shondra Derby, Avery Dunn, Jasmine Frazier, Camren Galvan, Angelina Harrison, Alexyss Ingleby, Michael Jack, Tianna Johnson-Apodaca, Theo Koonce, Curtis Martinez, Dominic Martinez, Nevaeh Martinez, Bryelle Matthews, Emelia Mofield, Aislin Noland, Cody Oaks, Julissa Portillo-Ibanez, Billy Scharf, Shawnee Smith, Dajha Stratton
