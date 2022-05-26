CHEYENNE – As Triumph High School graduates sat in their seats Thursday afternoon, ready to receive their diplomas, Principal Troy Lake said they epitomized the definition of perseverance.
“This year’s kids have worked amazingly hard, through a quite difficult educational landscape over the last two-and-a-half years,” he said. “You think of all the times that we weren’t in school, and then we were in school, and there were so many changes.”
He said he was proud of the 51 students not only for their ability to stand steadfast through the pandemic, but the way in which their hard work paid off. Triumph High’s Class of 2022 earned $60,000 in funding for higher education pursuits, such as the Hathaway Provisional, Youth Alternatives and HOPE scholarships.
Lake said these successes would not be possible without the “whole village.” He recognized the staff, administration, community and families for their efforts to support the seniors.
This was a sentiment shared by Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo.
“The reason we are here today is to honor you and wish you the very best on your life’s journey,” she told the graduates. “Congratulations also to the teachers and friends who supported and encouraged you. No one accomplishes much alone in this world. One of the beautiful things about graduation is that you do not graduate alone.”
This could not have been more true for the Triumph High graduates.
Storey Gymnasium was packed full of community members ready to cheer on their own students walking across the stage, and many others. Even during the graduate slideshow presentation, it seemed every picture of the Class of 2022 received a round of applause from the crowd.
While basking in the celebration and remembering to appreciate those who supported them throughout the process was reiterated throughout the afternoon, it was not the only important message offered to the graduating class.
National Honor Society member and graduate speaker Johnny Cornwall told his peers their commencement ceremony was an important moment to cherish. He said it’s the only day you reflect on the past, celebrate the present and plan for the future.
He looked back at where they started 13 years ago, and how much they had changed physically, emotionally and mentally. Now, he said, they were way past learning how to read, and instead signing legal contracts, voting and starting families.
He reminded them that while they begin to expand their horizons further and find out what makes them who they are, they should be careful in comparing themselves to others.
“Remember this: When you continue in life, it’s not how everyone else is doing, but how you have improved from who you were yesterday.”