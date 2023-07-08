The following Triumph High School students have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year:
Steven Adams, Elizabeth Filer, Leala Flores, Carlos Glaub, Molly Hale, Dayten Halsey, Lisa Munoz, Isabella Sanchez, Kearra Siler, Eva Torres
Baylee Baur, Michael Jack III, Alaina Kolkman, Mia Mason, Destiney Montoya, Victoria Perry, Crystal Pountney, Gabrielle Valencia, Makenzie Woods, Raymond Wuerth
Waylon-Jacob Aalberg, Sylas Bettelyoun, Christopher Burke, Eko Cauwenberghs, Logan Clark, Cailey Cordray, Harliquinn Galbreath, Camren Galvan, Reina Glaub, Trinity Hall, Jeremiah Haynes, Jeremiah King, Zachary Koonce, Marissa Lemaster, Joseph Lucas, Brody Maas, Evan Malone, Nevaeh Martinez, Kinley McLelland, Soulyta Ornelaz-Wederski, Grace Owen, Hailey Paris, Gabriella Ramirez, Mackenzie Randall, Laraya Sejkora, Giovanna Spezzano, Julia Stone, Kolbin Wilcox
