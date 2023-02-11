These Triumph High School students were named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year:
Emmylee Alexander, Alexandria Cleveland, Desiree Cox, Cecelia Cress, Carlos Glaub, Taylor Gonzalez, Jeremiah King, Journey LeMar, Nevaeh Martinez, Tracy Matier, Clover Michaels, Grace Owen, Meah Perea, Kearra Siler, Danielle Spangler, Ariya Thillet, Eva Torres, Luisa Vigil, Andru Winders, Makenzie Woods
Hannah Astorga, Makenzie-Lynn Barber, Kasey Elsberry-Patterson, Zachary Koonce, Marissa Lemaster, Lia Lovering, Giovanna Spezzano, Gabrielle Valencia, Raymond Wuerth
Baylee Baur, Sylas Bettelyoun, Christopher Burke, Alyia Burns, Shondra Derby, Avery Dunn, Kimberly Floerchinger-Noe, Umer Fraley, Aaliyah Fuentes, Tianna Johnson-Apodaca, Alexus King, Thomas Kunz, Kylee Lords, Chase Meigs, Destiney Montoya, Rylee Nielsen, Isaac Perry, Victoria Perry, Gabriella Ramirez, Mackenzie Randall, Damian Reyes, Billy Scharf, Edwin Thillet
