CHEYENNE – Triumph High School will have its first-ever “family” reunion this Friday.
Former faculty members Linda Brain, Carla Seltveit and Michelle Aldrich have organized the no-host reunion, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. All Triumph family members from all graduating classes, and all current and former faculty are invited to come together at Fridays on the Plaza at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St.
Those attending are asked to check in at the northwest corner of the plaza.
For more information, contact Michelle Aldrich at 307-760-6213.