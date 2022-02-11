CHEYENNE – In advance of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2022 budget session, which starts Monday, lawmakers and their respective committees filed 25 bills highlighting the state’s priorities and demands for education.
While some pieces of legislation are more directly related to education in subject matter, all were flagged by the Wyoming Education Association as impactful. The wide range of bills address issues such as social studies curriculum standards, scholarships, reading intervention, vaccine requirements and the state’s funding model.
Members of the Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee approved eight bills they hope to see debated House or Senate floor during the session, but individual legislators have the opportunity to file additional legislation until next week. The deadline for bill introduction is Feb. 18.
Upwards of 150 bills have been filed so far, with significant responsibilities for lawmakers such as finalizing the biennium budget, allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds and redistricting. Many state lawmakers told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it is difficult to pass many bills during the 22-day session, especially since those other than the budget and redistricting require a two-thirds vote to be introduced.
Even with these limitations, sponsors of education bills, as well as stakeholders in the community, said it is still important to consider legislation outside of the budget.
State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne and upcoming vice chairman of the Joint Education Interim Committee, said education has been at the forefront of state issues for the past five years. He doesn’t want to see it ignored in the next few weeks.
“The good news is nothing in here is so critical that we have to have it tomorrow,” he said. “The problem is there are ones, especially like the school reserves, that do have a large impact on our school districts, and do have a large impact on our students as we move forward. So, there’s a lot of work to be done.”
He put emphasis on not only House Bill 30, which allows school districts to increase their operating balance and cash reserves after receiving ARPA funds, but legislation focused on improving reading for elementary students and a new higher-education scholarship.
Senate File 32 is a kindergarten to third grade reading assessment and intervention program bill, and Brown said he has been working with interested parties for three years to address the topic. It requires the approval of assessment and screening instruments in school districts; parental or legal guardian notification if their student has reading difficulties; invests in studies and reports on reading intervention; and provides an appropriation to pay for professional development expenses.
“What we see is students that do not read by (when they come) out of third grade,” Brown said. “They are set back, and they do not have the capability of maintaining a good social and educational standing as they move forward in their educational career. This bill starts the first process of making sure that we identify those kids when they have reading problems early on, and correcting them early on, as opposed to waiting until they’re in fifth or sixth grade, when it’s too late, and we have to try to remediate.”
Fellow committee member Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, shared a similar passion for the bill. Currently, there is no state statute requiring teachers or administrators to notify parents when their child has a reading disability, such as dyslexia. She said it may seem obvious they need to be notified, but many parents have expressed they were never aware their child was tested or had reading difficulties.
“I think parental engagement is crucial for the success of any student in Wyoming’s K-12 education,” she said. “As a parent of three kids, sometimes life is busy. We have a lot of families where both parents are working, and sometimes you don’t realize. And if you don’t know there’s a problem, it’s hard to address it.”
Ellis was also highly involved in developing HB-31, for creating Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program. The legislation is designed to support nontraditional students looking to go to college after age 24, with scholarship opportunities up to $7,200 throughout four full-time terms.
Unlike the Hathaway Scholarship, there are fewer restrictions when it comes to having a criminal record. Students may not apply if they are under the age of 24, are currently incarcerated, receiving a scholarship under the Hathaway program, are not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or owe a refund under a federal Title IV student financial aid program.
Ellis said she was very excited to have worked with other legislators to create another scholarship for students in need.
“We combed through that bill page by page, and had a lot of good back-and-forth dialogue,” she said. “And so the bill that has been introduced has been well vetted by the larger committee, and really reflects, I think, some of the policy decisions on how we’re going to award the scholarship.”
Additional scholarship discussions were had during the interim and resulted in HB-28 and -29. Both revolve around the Hathaway Scholarship program and amend eligibility requirements, as well as increase amounts awarded to students. Brown said that as inflation rises, it is important to readdress the funding needed to thrive in higher education.
The final three bills sponsored by the Joint Education Interim Committee would create a permanent investment fund for Wyoming community colleges; amend absenteeism and truancy punitive measures in the education system, and codify the existing formula for the Wyoming Education Resource Block Grant Model. The latter would put the funding model into state statute for easy access and increased transparency, which both Brown and Ellis said was important for constituents.
Some concerns
Not every Education Committee member was as set on the bills written.
State Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he wanted more effort put toward budget negotiations, rather than individual constituent bills. He put a spotlight on the Joint Appropriations Committee decision to cut the Education Committee’s recommendation to the budget for an external cost adjustment by $60.1 million in October.
The Education Committee originally recommended an external cost adjustment of nearly $72 million after hearing testimony from data analysts, educators and other advocates in Wyoming. Instead, Gov. Mark Gordon (R) received a recommendation for an amount of $10.1 million. If approved as-is during the session, those funds would only go toward energy and supplies costs for the first year of the 2023-24 biennium budget.
Rothfuss said the changes made by the Appropriations Committee were “wholly unacceptable,” and the $72 million previously approved should be seen as the minimum acceptable external cost adjustment.
“Particularly in light of increasing inflation and the realities of the continued increase in costs on the ground, we have already dramatically eroded the purchasing power of our education budget,” he said. “We have limited the number of teachers available to districts, we have increased average classroom sizes, and we have done all of these things to the detriment of public education in the state through insufficient external cost adjustments.
“This is a year where it’s more critical than ever that we fully fund the ECA simply to keep up with inflation. And then, realistically, if we wanted to restore the integrity of our public education system, we would further augment that cost adjustment.”
Outside of the priorities of Education Committee members, other legislators continue to bring forward their own bills related to education. Topics such as community college district elections and authorizing Board of Cooperative Educational Services to act as a local education agency are covered.
Gender, Civics bills
Stakeholders have reacted intensely to SF-51 and -62.
Advocates from Equality Wyoming, American Civil Liberties of Union Wyoming and the Wyoming Education Association opposed SF-51 this past week. The bill states it would “prohibit biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” Advocates said this is harmful to transgender women and girls who wish to compete at the high school or collegiate level.
“The Wyoming Education Association within our legislative platform has a safe and biased-free school environment clause,” Government Relations Director Tate Mullen said. “This bill is biased in nature. It targets transgender students, and relies on a lot of false narratives that are out there regarding transgender youth in sports activities. So this is a bill that we absolutely will not stand by.”
SF-62 is another piece of legislation Mullen said his organization could not support, but it was highly regarded by former State Superintendent of Instruction Jillian Balow. She advocated for the bill last fall, telling constituents it fought for transparency and against critical race theory being taught in Wyoming schools.
The Civics Transparency Act, sponsored by Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, would set requirements for the publication of all instructional materials utilized by K-12 public schools, examinations given and social studies topics taught.
Students under the plan would need to be educated and tested on principles of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Wyoming civics history. The bill states instruction must be given on “the history of slavery and race-based discrimination, to include the end of slavery and efforts to end discrimination in accordance with the founding principles of the United States,” as well as that it is wrong to be unfair to anyone or treat them differently due to their race or ethnicity.
“We recognize that there was just so much rhetoric nationally, and even in the state right over the past year, regarding things like social studies standards,” Mullen said. “But this bill, in its essence, is legislative overreach.”
The bill’s sponsor disagreed, and said he considers SF 62 a timely and necessary piece of legislation. Driskill said he does not see it as a way to control curriculum at the state level, nor does it deal with standards. He also said it’s the latest installment of where we’re heading as a country in regards to transparency.
“I think that it’s embarrassing for an education institution to insinuate in any way that parents should not have access, or be able to know what materials are being used to educate their children,” he said. “I think that it is unbelievable that they would even attempt to take that kind of stance.”
Mullen said these bills represent only a small part of the total amount of legislation filed that could impact the education system in Wyoming.