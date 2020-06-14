CHEYENNE – Two Cheyenne natives were among the 6,326-some people to earn degrees at the University of Alabama this spring.
Lucas Edgren received a Bachelor of Science, and Elliott Miller received a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.
The current pandemic affected the university’s plans for traditional commencement activities, according to a recent news release from the school. However, the university wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage, so as of right now all spring graduates are invited to participate in summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
”We will also be recognizing the achievements of our spring 2020 graduating class through online and social media outlets to highlight our shared pride in them,” UA President Stuart Bell said in the release. “I look forward to congratulating each student on stage very soon.”