...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Two Wyoming teachers win Presidential Award for Excellence
CHEYENNE – Two Wyoming educators – Katie McCue of Cody and Craig Williams of Cheyenne – have received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
President Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday.
PAEMST is the highest recognition that K-12 mathematics, science or computer science teachers can receive in the U.S. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation.
“It is an honor to be selected for the Presidential Award in the area of mathematics and to join the ranks of other outstanding educators in mathematics and science education,” said McCue, a second-grade math teacher at Eastside Elementary in Cody. “Being selected for this award is particularly meaningful because I believe in being a champion for education and this award reinforces that my instruction is worth recognition. It is humbling even to be nominated for this prestigious award. I would like to thank all of my colleagues that have supported and mentored me.”
“The award has connected me to a network of high-achieving educators in Wyoming, while also opening doors to influence curriculum and best practices for students,” said Williams, a fourth-grade math teacher at Buffalo Ridge Elementary in Cheyenne. “I hope to connect with teachers nationally to network about best practices in the teaching of mathematics and bring those home. The award has increased my confidence in my ability to prepare my students in STEM fields and help mentor teachers in their own growth in mathematics.”
Each year, up to six finalists in each state are chosen for the award through a rigorous peer review process. The applications are forwarded to the National Science Foundation, where the final selection for the national Presidential Awardee is made. Enacted by Congress in 1983, the program authorizes the president to award 108 math and science teachers each year in recognition of their contribution to excellent teaching and learning.
“These teachers are not only leaders in their field, but they are an inspiration to students and colleagues alike,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. “I am truly proud of Craig and Katie for their dedication in teaching mathematics, and for their commitment to the students of Wyoming.”