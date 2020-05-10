CHEYENNE – Northern State University commemorated its 260 spring 2020 graduates Saturday, May 9.
Two of Northern’s spring graduates are from Wyoming:
Eric Williams of Cheyenne (M.S.Ed. Counseling – Clinical Mental Health)
Andrea Garlick of Moorcroft (M.S.Ed. Counseling – Clinical Mental Health)
Spring graduates will also have additional chances to be honored later this year when they will be recognized during fall 2020 homecoming Sept. 21-26.
They are also encouraged to take part in Northern’s winter commencement ceremony Dec. 12.