The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Laramie County at the completion of the 2021 fall and summer semesters.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MS (Master of Science); and PhD (Doctor of Philosophy).
Fall
Students are:
Carpenter
Megan Reynolds, CERT
Cheyenne
Nicholas R. Anderson, BS
Chase Walter Austin, BSCS
Sierra Brooke Bates, BS
Marisa J. Beahm, BSB
Kristin M. Behrends, CERT
Michael T. Boyce, BA
Gretchen E. Breeden, BSB
Kaitlyn D. Caffrey, BA
Sarah B. Carlson, BS
Hannah Lee Cecil, BS
William Markee Chenchar, BA
Amanda Coppom, BSN
Gabriel Luis Cruz, BS
Jessie Rae Dafoe, MBA
Tiffani A. Dingman, BS
Barry Zane Dobler, BSCH
Gabriella Rosalind Dodgson, BS and double CERT
Hannah Duncil, BA
Kendrew R. Ellis, BS
Jessica Marie Ernst, BSN
McAyla E. Everitt, BGS
Cierra L. Fangman, BSN
Nicholas Theodore Garcia, BS
Morgan E. Graham, BS
Kaleb Hansen, BA
Taylor R. Hardee, BAS
Aubrey Harmon-Wilde, BA
Taryn Harsy, BS
Garrett Hartigan, double BS
Ashley N. Herrington, BGS
Carissa J. Isom, BA
Lauren A. Jimenez, BA
Samantha Land, BSB
Celina Langston, BA
Callie Lempka, CERT
Nathan M. Logemann, BSB
Aran James Lovato, BS
Mason John Magagna, MA
Brittany L. Maloney, BS
Tracey Zhoronie Manyani, MS
Jared Christopher Marquardt, BS
Courtney Mason, BAS
Ryan H. McCulloch, BA
Emily Mcilvaine, BA
Aurora Nicole Noe, BA
William Isaac Nolan, BS
Casey Martin O’Brien, BS
Alexander Oleson, BS
Angela Oliverius, BA
Gaston Lee Osterland, BS
Andrea Perez, BSB
Amy Peterson, BSN
Rajesh Ranjitkar, BS
Jessen R. Reckling, BSB
Justus A. Rieger, BS
Jordon D. Rowe, BA
Michael E. Sandberg, BSME
Katherine Schonlau, BS
James William Schuchardt, BSCS
Jack Schulz, BA
Sylvia Shanklin, BS
Addison Stevenson, BSB
Matthew Sylvester, BA
Amber L. True, BFA
Ranee Lyman Valentine, BSN
Sherri Lisa Warner, BSN
Jenna Wichmann, BS
Jackson B. Yager, BA
Christopher William Zimny, MA
Pine Bluffs
Leonardo S. Garcia, BSCS and CERT
Wyatt C. Norman, BS
Hunter T. Thompson, BS
Summer
Students are:
Cheyenne
Michael Atencio, BAS
Edward Niels Bird, BS
Jodi E. Bryant, CERT
Ian Caldon, CERT
Calle A. Carlson, BSN
Julianne Marie Carlson, BS
Kelly Michael Ceballos, MBA
Joshua Ryan Conine, MA
Mary Elizabeth Cruz, CERT
Megan T. Davis, BSN
Chelsea Deegan, BSDH
Charity Jean Durham, MBA
Megan Danielle Edelson, double BA
Gabrielle P. Estavillo, BS
Holly Anne Frank, BS
Kristine Frey, PhD
Emily S. Harmon, BA
Jason Hartman, MBA
Matthew Hollis Jones, MS
Amy K. Kassel, CERT
Jennifer Lemoine, BAS
Callie Lempka, BA and BSFC
Ayda M. Lewis, BS
Michael A. Lucas, MS
Breana Rae Lucero, BSFC
Anthony Marchesano, BA
Liane Palisoul McIlwaine, CERT
Cody J. Meese, BS
Stephanie M. Mestack, BSB
Marcus R. Phippin, MS
Dariann Alexandria Scott, BS
Maggie Rose Sebastian, BA
Sierra Ann Stellern, BA
Lindsey Jo Stutheit, CERT
Timothy Talcott, BS
Colton Turner, MS
Joshua Steven Walker, PhD
Lucas S. Yosten, MBA