The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Laramie County at the completion of the 2021 fall and summer semesters.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MS (Master of Science); and PhD (Doctor of Philosophy).

Fall

Students are:

Carpenter

Megan Reynolds, CERT

Cheyenne

Nicholas R. Anderson, BS

Chase Walter Austin, BSCS

Sierra Brooke Bates, BS

Marisa J. Beahm, BSB

Kristin M. Behrends, CERT

Michael T. Boyce, BA

Gretchen E. Breeden, BSB

Kaitlyn D. Caffrey, BA

Sarah B. Carlson, BS

Hannah Lee Cecil, BS

William Markee Chenchar, BA

Amanda Coppom, BSN

Gabriel Luis Cruz, BS

Jessie Rae Dafoe, MBA

Tiffani A. Dingman, BS

Barry Zane Dobler, BSCH

Gabriella Rosalind Dodgson, BS and double CERT

Hannah Duncil, BA

Kendrew R. Ellis, BS

Jessica Marie Ernst, BSN

McAyla E. Everitt, BGS

Cierra L. Fangman, BSN

Nicholas Theodore Garcia, BS

Morgan E. Graham, BS

Kaleb Hansen, BA

Taylor R. Hardee, BAS

Aubrey Harmon-Wilde, BA

Taryn Harsy, BS

Garrett Hartigan, double BS

Ashley N. Herrington, BGS

Carissa J. Isom, BA

Lauren A. Jimenez, BA

Samantha Land, BSB

Celina Langston, BA

Callie Lempka, CERT

Nathan M. Logemann, BSB

Aran James Lovato, BS

Mason John Magagna, MA

Brittany L. Maloney, BS

Tracey Zhoronie Manyani, MS

Jared Christopher Marquardt, BS

Courtney Mason, BAS

Ryan H. McCulloch, BA

Emily Mcilvaine, BA

Aurora Nicole Noe, BA

William Isaac Nolan, BS

Casey Martin O’Brien, BS

Alexander Oleson, BS

Angela Oliverius, BA

Gaston Lee Osterland, BS

Andrea Perez, BSB

Amy Peterson, BSN

Rajesh Ranjitkar, BS

Jessen R. Reckling, BSB

Justus A. Rieger, BS

Jordon D. Rowe, BA

Michael E. Sandberg, BSME

Katherine Schonlau, BS

James William Schuchardt, BSCS

Jack Schulz, BA

Sylvia Shanklin, BS

Addison Stevenson, BSB

Matthew Sylvester, BA

Amber L. True, BFA

Ranee Lyman Valentine, BSN

Sherri Lisa Warner, BSN

Jenna Wichmann, BS

Jackson B. Yager, BA

Christopher William Zimny, MA

Pine Bluffs

Leonardo S. Garcia, BSCS and CERT

Wyatt C. Norman, BS

Hunter T. Thompson, BS

Summer

Students are:

Cheyenne

Michael Atencio, BAS

Edward Niels Bird, BS

Jodi E. Bryant, CERT

Ian Caldon, CERT

Calle A. Carlson, BSN

Julianne Marie Carlson, BS

Kelly Michael Ceballos, MBA

Joshua Ryan Conine, MA

Mary Elizabeth Cruz, CERT

Megan T. Davis, BSN

Chelsea Deegan, BSDH

Charity Jean Durham, MBA

Megan Danielle Edelson, double BA

Gabrielle P. Estavillo, BS

Holly Anne Frank, BS

Kristine Frey, PhD

Emily S. Harmon, BA

Jason Hartman, MBA

Matthew Hollis Jones, MS

Amy K. Kassel, CERT

Jennifer Lemoine, BAS

Callie Lempka, BA and BSFC

Ayda M. Lewis, BS

Michael A. Lucas, MS

Breana Rae Lucero, BSFC

Anthony Marchesano, BA

Liane Palisoul McIlwaine, CERT

Cody J. Meese, BS

Stephanie M. Mestack, BSB

Marcus R. Phippin, MS

Dariann Alexandria Scott, BS

Maggie Rose Sebastian, BA

Sierra Ann Stellern, BA

Lindsey Jo Stutheit, CERT

Timothy Talcott, BS

Colton Turner, MS

Joshua Steven Walker, PhD

Lucas S. Yosten, MBA

