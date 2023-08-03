The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Frontier Park, Warren AFB, Warren Af
Base, Ranchettes, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 5...and
between mile markers 6 and 13.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 342 and 380.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
582 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, REDINGTON,
SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
University of Wyoming Spring Semester Provost's Honor Roll: Laramie County
University of Wyoming Spring Semester Provost’s Honor Roll: Laramie County
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 75 students from Laramie County on the 2023 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six, but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Burns: Niki Bohlinger
Carpenter: Hunter A. Parry, Candace Sessums
Cheyenne: Carsey S. Aanenson, Alexis Arp, Andrea Becerra, Pamela Bell, Samuel Brake, Ashley Bray, Carter Thomas Brooks, Justin G. Brown, Cailin L. Brugger, Abigael C. Bylow, Abigail Calhoun, Autumn C. Campbell, Alexander Corbin, Alexander K. Crofts, Chelsea Davis-Hearn, Madison Michelle Davis, Alexander Dallas Dettmers, Jeremy Austin Duncan, Madalyn Rose Fagan, Timothy Fink, Hunter Fleck, Claire E. Fraley, Angelica Garcia, Caitlin Garcia, Kylie M. George, Jenna Michelle Goodrich, Eryrenna R. Hansen, Branson L. Hinz, Dylan C. Hood, Brandi L. Jones, Jonathan Peter Katchmar, Randall Lebeaumont, Yair M. Limon, Madison T. Marces, Nedra McIlwaine, Sara N. Morris, Miranda M. Muzquiz, Karen O’Hara, Sarah A. Pollock, Abigail L. Preston, Puja Ranjit, Kathryn E. Redd, Brenda Reyes, Annica L. Rieger, Rachael Riter, Christopher Ritsema, Brenden L. Runion, Lauren Marie Salsgiver, Adam Schroeder, Noah Shane Scott, Michael Shang, Skye A. Skinner, Emma Snow, Samuel J. Spiker, Ryann Stassinos, Cosette Lee Stellern, Danika Stone, Heather Tafoya, Rosaline Tah, Tammy D. Thomas, Lydia G. Toelle, Shelby Trucke, Nathaniel C. Vredenburg, Linda Lorene Walker, Madison Walker, McKensie K. Walter, Megan J. Weidler, Ronald A. Yanaga, Franklin Zeng
F.E. Warren Air Force Base: Karlee Petersen
Pine Bluffs: Gregory Gerald Fornstrom, Paige M. Thompson
