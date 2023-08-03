LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 75 students from Laramie County on the 2023 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six, but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

