Weather Alert

...HISTORIC AND CRIPPLING WINTER STORM WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY...TRAVEL WILL BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF THE AREA... ...CONDITIONS UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE UNTIL AT LEAST EARLY MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Very heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Blizzard conditions developing overnight. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches, with locally higher amounts in excess of 30 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH. * WHERE...Central and eastern Laramie County including the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Blizzard conditions are most likely late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Whiteout conditions likely in falling and blowing snow. Strong winds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Conditions will be life threatening to those caught unprepared. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&