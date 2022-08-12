'Breakin’ Through' at UW

This large bronze sculpture titled “Breakin’ Through” is on the northwest corner of the entrance to War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus. UW trustees are discussing ways to “break through” to attract and retain students and faculty. Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang File

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming board of trustees will consider creating endowments for faculty and students when it meets next month.

The idea is part of a UW initiative to focus on expanding its competitiveness by retaining high-quality faculty and students. The money would go to better supporting faculty and students with a goal of fostering a sense of security and encouragement within the university community.

