LARAMIE – According to a news release Thursday evening, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has approved a plan to address a $42.3 million budget reduction in the current biennium, driven by a 10% cut in state funding.
The board voted to accept the plan presented by President Ed Seidel in accordance with UW Regulation 2-12, in response to the cuts imposed by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon as a result of a dramatic downturn in state revenue. The plan affects both academic and nonacademic units of the university.
An overview of the plan include the elimination of 80 positions and the elimination or restructuring of the university’s academic offerings.
This includes:
On the academic side, the plan eliminates 57 positions. Additionally, colleges and schools will reduce their support budgets and operations budgets.
On the non-academic side, 23 positions will be eliminated. Housing, dining, catering and conferences will be reorganized for greater efficiency and productivity. The Department of Athletics will reduce salaries and cut team travel costs. And the Office of the Provost will cut about 35 graduate teaching assistant positions and reduce spending on global engagement travel and operations.
Along with these budget reductions, more than 20 low-enrollment academic programs have been identified for review for potential reorganization, consolidation, reduction or discontinuation – potentially saving $2.5 million annually. These include:
In the College of Arts and Sciences, the bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and minor in American studies; the Master of Arts in psychology; the Bachelor of Science in journalism; the Master of Science in Teaching in chemistry; the Master of Arts in Teaching in history; and the Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing would be eliminated.
In the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Master of Science and Ph.D. programs in agronomy would be eliminated. The community development concentration in agricultural economics would be refocused to more closely align with the strategic plan.
In the College of Business, minors in accounting, decision science, finance, human resource management and marketing would be eliminated; and the Master of Business Administration energy concentration would be suspended. Also, the business administration online bachelor’s program would be replaced with a human resources management online program.
In the College of Education, the bachelor’s program in secondary French, German and Spanish education would be eliminated.
In the College of Engineering and Applied Science, consolidation of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Department of Computer Science would be considered.
In the College of Health Sciences, several curricula would be overhauled.
In the College of Law, the military justice/Judge Advocate General’s Corps track and the Summer Trial Institute would be eliminated.
“These reductions are not easy, and they certainly affect the ability of units of the university to perform critical functions. They will lead to reductions in the academic programs we are able to offer,” Seidel said in the release.
“But we’re doing everything we can to minimize the impact to our students; optimize the research we conduct to boost our state’s economy; and, where possible, strengthen the service we perform for the citizens of Wyoming.
“The university has reached a point where future loss of teaching faculty and staff support cannot be addressed by asking our remaining employees to simply assume yet more responsibilities.”
In light of the decrease in state funding – and in light of the need to boost revenue from sources other than the state’s general fund to help maintain the quality of education provided by UW – the trustees also voted to increase the standard tuition rate by 6% for the 2021-22 academic year. This applies to both undergraduates and graduates, as well as both residents and nonresidents. It does not apply to programs with differential or market-based tuition rates, which are set separately.
Even with the increase, UW’s tuition rates remain among the lowest among universities in the country, according to the release. The increase, which was supported by the Associated Students of UW, is expected to generate about $3.2 million annually, based upon current enrollment numbers.