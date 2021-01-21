LARAMIE – The John P. Ellbogen Foundation has made an additional gift of $300,000 to support civics education at the University of Wyoming, enhancing the John P. Ellbogen Civics Education Fund beyond $1.5 million.
To ensure the future of civics education programming for Wyoming students, $50,000 will be available immediately.
In an effort to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary for competent and responsible participation in the American political system, the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, the Wyoming We the People program and UW’s American Heritage Center have partnered to promote civics education across the state.
In 2015, the John P. Ellbogen Foundation gave a gift of $350,000. The gift was doubled by the state of Wyoming, creating the John P. Ellbogen Civics Education Fund.
Since its inception, the endowment has funded the program “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution,” a nationally acclaimed civics education program that enhances students’ understanding of democracy while teaching contemporary relevance of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.