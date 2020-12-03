LARAMIE – Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, second-year medical students from the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho (WWAMI) Medical Education Program at the University of Wyoming presented their research projects as part of a virtual symposium.
The second annual symposium, presented Nov. 12, was divided into three “breakout rooms,” where groups of students presented their summer research with the guidance of a faculty moderator, according to a news release.
More than 60 attendees, including the 20 WWAMI students, took part in the symposium, which provided students the opportunity to present research on a wide variety of topics, ranging from substance abuse in Wyoming to platelet-rich plasma treatment of Achilles tendinopathy to 3D printed degradable microneedles for controlled drug release in the central nervous system.
Robert Monger, clinical dean of the Wyoming WWAMI program and president of the Wyoming chapter of the American College of Physicians, served as a reviewer of the medical students’ presentations.
“Seeing these presentations from our students was very impressive, especially the attention given to our current health care challenges, including delivery of health care in a rural state such as Wyoming,” Monger said in a news release. “It was notable the attention given to telemedicine and the impacts it’s having on improving patient-physician communications in areas of our state where physical travel is often difficult.”
Among those giving presentations were:
Cheyenne: Jacob Kennedy, “PRP Treatment of Achilles Tendinopathy;” Anthony Menghini, “3D-Printed Degradable Microneedles for Controlled Drug Release in Central Nervous System;” and Samantha Pettigrew, “Medical-Legal Partnerships to Prevent Homelessness in Sheridan County, Wyo.”
Laramie: Tyler Loose, “Investigation of ITGAM on Fracture Development and Vertebral Morphology in Zebrafish;” and Lauren McVeigh, “Addressing Alcohol Use in Sundance, Wyo.”
For more information about WWAMI, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/wwami/.