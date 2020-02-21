CHEYENNE – Hannah Hood is committed to becoming a University of Wyoming Cowboy.
The fact that both of her parents graduated from the state’s only four-year public university in Laramie was a draw. But the school’s new financial aid package, called the Cowboy Commitment, sealed the deal.
“It’s like the Hathaway Scholarship times two,” the Central High School senior said at a recruitment event the university held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters on Thursday night. More than 70 people attended the gathering, which capped off a full day of UW recruitment efforts in Cheyenne.
“It’s more free money for college,” said Hood, who is an aspiring engineering major. “You can’t really say no to that.”
When Hood starts school this fall, she’ll be a part of the first class of students who are eligible to receive scholarship packages under the Cowboy Commitment. The university will grant four tiers of scholarships to in-state students whose grades and standardized test scores meet a certain threshold.
The UW Board of Trustees also allocated another $1 million in need-based aid to in-state students.
It’s all part of UW’s wider recruitment campaign, dubbed “The World Needs More Cowboys.” It’s designed to keep more Wyoming high schoolers in the state for college.
Amid a national conversation about soaring tuition prices and crippling student debt, affordability is one of Wyoming’s biggest selling points.
“There’s great options out of state, but they’re more expensive,” Neil Theobald, the acting president of UW, told hundreds of East High students who packed into the school’s auditorium earlier in the afternoon.
Theobald is joining numerous other university administrators, faculty and students on a months-long tour of the state aimed at getting the word out about the options available for financing a degree.
“As the state’s primary university, our top priority is opening access to the people of Wyoming,” said Chad Baldwin, associate vice president of communications and marketing.
“In Wyoming, it’s all about relationships and meeting people face to face,” Baldwin said after presenting information about the school to students at East – the 13th high school he’s visited so far this year. The reaction has been positive so far, he said, but the university won’t know how well it’s working until the application deadline in May.
Eric Zastoupil, who recently graduated from East and now attends UW, returned to his alma matter Thursday to tell the prospective college students in his hometown about the advantages of attending school in Laramie.
“One of the biggest reasons I went was the cost,” Zastoupil told the audience about why he chose stay in Wyoming to pursue a career in the medical field.
Even though he’s not eligible for the Cowboy Commitment, which rolls out next school year, Zastoupil still received money from the state’s existing Hathaway scholarship, which also offers merit and need-based support to in-state students.
But missing out on Cowboy Commitment money didn’t stop Zastoupil from sharing the college affordability message with his future classmates: “With the Cowboy Commitment, they are making your life so much nicer.”