WASHINGTON, D.C. – After serving as an intern in U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi’s, R-Wyo., office in Washington, D.C., a University of Wyoming student and graduate of Cheyenne Central High said he is returning to Wyoming with a new perspective on American government.
Luke DeHoff, a junior at UW, spent the spring in the nation’s capital experiencing government firsthand.
DeHoff, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice, experienced the inner workings of the fast-paced life of Washington, D.C., and enjoyed the unique opportunity to gain a new perspective on Congress and experience monumental moments.
“My favorite part of the internship was the relationships I formed within the office, and how Senator Enzi makes it feel like a slice of Wyoming in D.C.,” DeHoff said in a news release.
DeHoff’s duties as an intern in the office included conducting research and gathering information for Enzi’s legislative staff, preparing press material, communicating with constituents and other tasks, as needed. DeHoff was even able attend the Senate impeachment trial, which he said was the most interesting part of his internship.
The internship also gave DeHoff time to shadow staff and learn more about the issues that are important to Wyoming, along with issues of his personal interest.
“I’ve learned that there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes in the government, and it takes many people to complete the necessary work,” DeHoff said.
DeHoff’s parents are Tom DeHoff, Michele DeHoff and Jeanine Buchholtz; and his grandparents are Ann and Tom DeHoff, all of Cheyenne.