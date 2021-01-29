LARAMIE – University of Wyoming graduate Emily Wood, from Granite Canyon in Laramie County, is among 15 students nationwide to receive the prestigious USAID Donald M. Payne International Development Graduate Fellowship, according to a news release.
The fellowship, for which Wood was among 650 applicants, seeks to attract outstanding individuals interested in pursuing careers in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The Payne Fellowship, which provides up to $96,000 in benefits over two years for graduate school, internships and professional development activities, is a unique pathway to the USAID Foreign Service.
Wood graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 2014, then took a gap year in Germany with the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship before starting at UW in 2015. She began work on her bachelor’s degree through UW’s highest tuition aid program, the Trustees Scholar Award. She double-majored in International Studies and German, with a minor in honors, graduating summa cum laude in May 2019.
After graduating from UW, Wood joined the Peace Corps in Mozambique, where she was a high school English teacher before being evacuated because of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. She first heard about the Payne Fellowship program when researching options and fellowships for graduate school during her senior year, and also through her Peace Corps service in Mozambique.
Wood plans to pursue a master’s degree in International Development and to focus her studies on issues related to indigenous development and ethics. The fellowship allows her to further her education and skills, as well as fill a guaranteed job in international development with USAID.
After graduate school, the Payne Fellowship places her in a career as a USAID foreign service officer, allowing her to travel around the world, working on development issues and trying to increase access to resources and improve lives. She hopes to target her work on indigenous and marginalized populations.