CHEYENNE – Like so many other events this year, Wyoming’s We The People state competition took place over Zoom Monday.
Launched in 1987, We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Program is a supplement to American civic education. High school students are given questions regarding interpretations of the U.S. Constitution and must work as a team to answer them. In previous years, students in Wyoming have participated in an in-person district competition and the winners then advanced to a state competition.
However, because the pandemic caused lower high school enrollment numbers and therefore fewer We The People participants, the two tournaments were combined into one virtual state-level competition, in which 12 teams from across the state competed.
Sheridan High School’s team won the state competition Monday and Cheyenne Central High School’s team placed second. Both will advance to the national competition in April.
The national competition will be held virtually, as well.
The modified format of this year’s competition cycle has given local teachers and students some time to reflect on how it’s altered the experience We the People provides.
“It’s really hard to compete via Zoom,” said Erin Freeman, a history and government teacher at Cheyenne South High School who helped launch the school’s We The People program two years ago. “There’s lots of body language and etiquette that you teach kids in person that was kind of missing this year. We had to find new ways to communicate – we didn’t even see each other’s full faces until today.”
Freeman, co-coach of the South’s We The People team, first started leading the civic engagement program when she was teaching in Green River. When she moved to Cheyenne a couple of years ago, she wanted to bring the program here.
“It’s more than just teaching kids civics,” she said. “Organically, there is a bond that has formed in this classroom because of this program because every kid relies on every other kids that I don’t find in any other classroom.”
Despite Monday’s tournament being held virtually, Freeman’s students still say they benefited from the experience.
“It went really well, even though part of the experience was cut out – it was still really fun,” said Lydia Toelle, one of 36 students at South who participated this year. “The learning was still just as important and impactful as it would have been in person, and the teamwork was all still there.”
Toelle said We The People has pushed her to consider a future career in law, partly because it’s given her the tools to construct arguments about public policy, government and law.
“It teaches a student how to argue in a very effective way based on fact,” she said, noting that the program has also helped her make sense of the hot-button policy issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the election. “In a normal government class you might learn things, but you don’t know how to utilize those things. We The People teaches you how to use facts to prove a point and initiate change.”
Jaden Tolman, who is a junior at South, said he’s interested in a career in architecture or engineering, but that We The People has helped him developed skills he can apply in those fields, too.
“For instance, in architecture knowing about the government could help me get loans to design buildings and possibly make buildings for the government,” he said.
“I can definitely say that We The People has helped me better understand how government works and I think it’s something everyone should take if they have the chance.”
Like many of his classmates, Tolman is hopeful that next year’s tournament will once again take place in person.
“When it’s in-person and you’re able to see everyone’s faces and it just feels more lively – like it’s actually happening.”
A full list of results from Monday’s state competition can be found on Wyoming We the People’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-We-the-People-172025489493229.