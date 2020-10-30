CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education has received $93,245 from Microsoft Corporation’s TechSpark initiative and the Digital Skills for Youth program.
The award will support computer science teacher training as part of Boot Up Wyoming, a statewide initiative launched in 2018 to implement computer science instruction in Wyoming K-12 schools.
“Microsoft has been a key partner in Boot Up Wyoming since day one,” Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a news release. “Funds from this Digital Skills for Youth grant keep us on track to deliver the highest-quality computer science education to all Wyoming students.”
A portion of the grant will enable the department’s Boot Up Wyoming initiative to provide a second cohort of the Strategic CSforALL Resource & Implementation Planning Tool (SCRIPT) training for school districts. CSforALL is an organization dedicated to making computer Science part of every K-12 student’s education. The SCRIPT training provides districts with strategic planning tools to think through what is needed to provide equitable, high-quality computer science education available to all students in their districts.
The Wyoming chapter of the Computer Science Teachers Association has emerged as a premiere professional learning network and a valuable resource for computer science educators across Wyoming. This grant provides resources to support this network and encourage teachers to learn together. The CSTA hosts monthly online Professional Learning Network meetings.
In addition, the grant will provide the department with support for developing high-quality computer science micro-credentials for secondary teachers and students.