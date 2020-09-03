CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education, along with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council, will sponsor a Wyoming Road Trip project through Roadtrip Nation that will help empower residents to identify their interests and explore pathways aligned with their unique aspirations and skills.
The project will be funded through a Daniels Fund grant.
For 15 years, Roadtrip Nation (RTN) has made it their mission to talk with professionals of every kind and ask the questions that no one is asking – honest questions about their struggles, successes and how they figured out the age-old dilemma, “What should I do with my life?”
The Wyoming Roadtrip is scheduled to roll in April of 2021. In anticipation of the Wyoming Roadtrip, an application and selection process for the Roadtrippers will begin this fall.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.