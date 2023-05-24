CHEYENNE — Walker Wilson is headed to Wyoming Army Guard boot camp this summer after he graduates from Cheyenne’s South High School, and there are no doubts among his teachers and administrators that he will flourish as a leader.
“He’s going to be protecting this country,” said nominator and South High Principal Phil Thompson. “And we couldn’t have our country in better hands.”
Wilson spent his childhood looking up to his family members who served in the United States military, and he said he always wanted to follow in their footsteps.
He’s been working toward that goal by cultivating his discipline and leadership skills, whether that be through volunteering more than 500 hours or holding a 4.333 weighted grade point average.
His dedication to learning what it means to set a good example for others has brought him great success.
The South High senior achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and became flight commander in the local JROTC program.
He also placed first in regional marksmanship for the AFJROTC and 98th in the nation for all JROTC, as well as earned Defensive Lineman of the Year for the 2021 football season. Wilson was recognized as South High School Student of the Month twice and Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week once.
He has done this all while playing four sports outside of marksmanship throughout his high school career, some of which he lettered for, competing in the ‘We the People’ civic education program, qualifying every year for the National Honor Society and earning additional leadership awards.
Going above and beyond in every part of his life has also secured him a spot as one of two Wyoming Tribune Eagle Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County for 2023.
“Walker is everything a South High Student should be,” said Thompson. “He is honorable in that he is a high-ranking member of our AFJROTC program. He works with young cadets and students, and always shows through his actions what a student should act like. He is a leader in every way.”
Thompson continued that Wilson is enthusiastic and a positive young man who exudes confidence, while remaining one of the most responsible individuals at South High. He said if you need something to get done, ask Wilson once, and he will make it happen.
“Lastly, Mr. Wilson is determined. Whether it be on the firing range or in the classroom, Walker is going to put the time and effort to be the best he can be,” Thompson wrote in his nomination. “Walker Wilson has been an excellent student and person, and the students and staff at South respect his work ethic, leadership abilities and character.”
The nominator said he was the one you want in the foxhole next to you, because he will always have your back — and this includes the entire Cheyenne community.
“I like giving back to my community, because without the community, I couldn’t have grown as much as I have,” Wilson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “If a community is weak, it does not offer growing young men and women the ability to gain knowledge and experience. One way that I try to give back to is make the community a stronger place so that others can achieve what I have.”
He said he couldn’t name just one person who impacted his life positively, because he lived across the country before he moved to Cheyenne six years ago. However, he said he is an amalgamation of the lessons he has been taught by his parents, grandparents, Scout leaders, teachers and ROTC commanders.
Wilson said he was grateful for his support system, as well as the Outstanding Graduates nomination from his principal. He said it means a lot to him, even though he wasn’t necessarily aiming to receive the awards he’s been given throughout high school.
“I’m glad that these organizations and recognitions are in place, so that they put value in the work that people do in their lives to achieve these,” he said. “For myself and others who maintain high academics and high extracurricular activity and high activity in the community, it’s a bit difficult to do so.”
Although it can sometimes be a challenge to hold himself to such a high standard, Wilson doesn’t plan to falter as he becomes a service member and attends the University of Wyoming. He said he joined the Guard because he didn’t want to enlist as an active-duty member yet while he pursues an engineering degree, but the options will be endless after graduation.
No matter what, he said, his mission will always be to lend a helping hand.