Walker Wilson: Male Outstanding Graduate of Laramie County 2023

Cheyenne South’s Walker Wilson starts basic training for the Wyoming Army National Guard this summer and will attend the University of Wyoming to pursue a degree in engineering.

CHEYENNE — Walker Wilson is headed to Wyoming Army Guard boot camp this summer after he graduates from Cheyenne’s South High School, and there are no doubts among his teachers and administrators that he will flourish as a leader.

“He’s going to be protecting this country,” said nominator and South High Principal Phil Thompson. “And we couldn’t have our country in better hands.”

