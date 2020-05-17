Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams shows off his Chuck Taylors while giving a speech during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE COUNTY – Jon Abrams wore a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors for the first time in 50 years last week. At least that’s what he told the combined 74 graduates of Laramie County School District 2, where he serves as superintendent over Pine Bluffs and Burns junior/senior high schools.
“I’ve never had so many compliments on my shoes,” Abrams said to the graduates of Pine Bluffs High on Sunday afternoon.
Now, Abrams wants the whole class of 2020 to own a pair, too – and he’s not making a fashion statement. The school district paid for and presented each LCSD2 graduate with a gift-wrapped pair at the two ceremonies Sunday.
Braxton Olson gets a hug while receiving his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tanner Wilson waves to the crowd during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Carter Kirkbride hands a flower to his mother Jamie Kirkbride before giving her a hug during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Benjamin Banville hugs his father Keith Banville after thanking both his parents during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Gave Childers gives a thank you gift to sponsor Tanya Evans during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Braxton Olson, center, shifts his tassel to the left after officially becoming a graduate during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Keenan Manlove gives thanks to the sponsors during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sierra Miller smiles while receiving her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Morgan Medina smiles while walking across the stage to receive his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Harkiran Kaur smiles while walking across the stage to accept her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
RuthAnn Holmes accepts her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High Principal Bobby Dishman speaks during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Carter Kirkbride receives a hug before getting his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sarah Pollock smiles while receiving her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates walk to the football field during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Families wait in socially distanced zones during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tanner Wilson smiles and laughs after making eye contact with his family during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams welcomes graduates and families during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Erin Griess gives the valedictorian address during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Families wait for the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation to begin Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The football scoreboard reads 2020 in salute to the graduates during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Alexius Lyn Tateona Raya listens to a speech while wearing a fuzzy, customized cap during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyatt Ebben gives thanks to the sponsors during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheri Olson gets a hug and a flower from her son Braxton Olson during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Harkiran Kaur gives the salutatorian address during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Braxton Olson gets a hug while receiving his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Alexius Lyn Tateona Raya smiles while receiving her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates walk to the football field to begin their graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High principal Bobby Dishman speaks during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Families wait for the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation to begin Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Braxton Olson gets a hug while receiving his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tanner Wilson waves to the crowd during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Carter Kirkbride hands a flower to his mother Jamie Kirkbride before giving her a hug during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Benjamin Banville hugs his father Keith Banville after thanking both his parents during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Gave Childers gives a thank you gift to sponsor Tanya Evans during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Braxton Olson, center, shifts his tassel to the left after officially becoming a graduate during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Keenan Manlove gives thanks to the sponsors during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sierra Miller smiles while receiving her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Morgan Medina smiles while walking across the stage to receive his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Harkiran Kaur smiles while walking across the stage to accept her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
RuthAnn Holmes accepts her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High Principal Bobby Dishman speaks during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Carter Kirkbride receives a hug before getting his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sarah Pollock smiles while receiving her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates walk to the football field during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Families wait in socially distanced zones during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tanner Wilson smiles and laughs after making eye contact with his family during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams welcomes graduates and families during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Erin Griess gives the valedictorian address during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Families wait for the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation to begin Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The football scoreboard reads 2020 in salute to the graduates during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Alexius Lyn Tateona Raya listens to a speech while wearing a fuzzy, customized cap during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyatt Ebben gives thanks to the sponsors during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheri Olson gets a hug and a flower from her son Braxton Olson during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Harkiran Kaur gives the salutatorian address during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Braxton Olson gets a hug while receiving his diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Alexius Lyn Tateona Raya smiles while receiving her diploma during the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates walk to the football field to begin their graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High graduates sit and listen to a graduation speech Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns Junior/Senior High principal Bobby Dishman speaks during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Families wait for the Burns Junior/Senior High graduation to begin Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Burns. Forty-six seniors sat in chairs six feet apart on the football field, while families were able to sit in marked off sections on the field and in the bleachers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
This is the story behind the shoes:
In a speech he gave at both Pine Bluffs and Burns high schools’ graduation ceremonies Sunday, Abrams told the newly-conferred graduates that the shoes symbolize a timeless lesson he learned in grade school.
Abrams, who grew up in Idaho, recalled the story of how he bought a new pair of black-and-white Chuck Taylor sneakers to make the basketball team – and fit in – at a new school.
“When you’re short and you’re slow, you’re used to being picked last. That decried me,” said Abrams, who remembered noticing that all of the so-called cool kids, who refused to pick him for the team, wore Chuck Taylors.
Abrams spent his paper-route money on the hip new shoes.
“I could dunk faster. I could jump higher. I could do amazing things in my Chuck Taylors. When I went to school the next day I was just sure it would be a very different experience,” Abrams said.
It wasn’t a different experience.
“They didn’t pick me. They left me standing there in my Chuck Taylors,” Abrams said.
“Even though it’s been 50 years I still remember the hurt. I ran out of the gym, down the hall, into the bathroom, and into the last stall, where I cried.”
Tri-salutatorians, from left, Sydnie Fornstrom, Maddie Fornstrom and Sophie Howard laugh after their prepared statements flew away in the wind during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sydnie Fornstrom hugs Wyatt Fornstrom after handing out flowers to her family during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Principal Todd Sweeter takes a moment while giving a speech during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael Shain smiles during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Kaetlin Paice shakes the hand of Laramie County School District 2 Clerk Todd Fornstrom after receiving her diploma during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams shows off his Chuck Taylors while giving a speech during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Kaetlin Paice shows off her diploma during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sydnie Fornstrom hugs Laramie County School District 2 Clerk Todd Fornstrom after receiving her diploma during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Two spectators stand under the scoreboard while wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Valedictorian Amber Abrams speaks during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Donte Jacobsen takes a box of Chuck Taylors from Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Kaetlin Paice smiles during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Graduates listen to Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High Principal Todd Sweeter speak during the school's graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Friends and family look up to watch the celebratory fireworks during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A family sits together, social distanced from other families to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to watch the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County School District 2 Superintendent Jon Abrams speaks during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Kenzie Sloan smiles while accepting her diploma during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tri-salutatorians Sydnie Fornstrom, left, and Sophie Howard laugh after their prepared statements flew away in the wind during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Principal Todd Sweeter sets up his phone to livestream during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Amber Abrams smiles during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photos from the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Painted boxes show friends and family where to gather while watching the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tri-salutatorians, from left, Sydnie Fornstrom, Maddie Fornstrom and Sophie Howard laugh after their prepared statements flew away in the wind during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sydnie Fornstrom hugs Wyatt Fornstrom after handing out flowers to her family during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Principal Todd Sweeter takes a moment while giving a speech during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael Shain smiles during the Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High graduation Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pine Bluffs. Twenty-eight seniors sat in the bleachers, while families gathered on the football field to watch the ceremony. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle