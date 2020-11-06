CHEYENNE – As Wyoming’s largest school district prepares to make substantial cuts to next year’s budget, there’s a possibility that as many as 350 positions could be eliminated as a result.
“We haven’t made any decision that we are laying off 350 people,” Jed Cicarelli, finance director for Laramie County School District 1, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Thursday morning. He said eliminating 350 of the district’s 2,400 total positions is a hypothetical response to the possibility of the Wyoming Legislature cutting 16% of its school funding appropriations.
The Legislature has asked school districts to prepare for cuts ranging from 5-20%, but that final number won’t be known until the body passes a budget and adjourns next spring. Unlike many states that use local tax dollars to fund public schools, Wyoming’s schools rely heavily on state-level mineral tax revenues, and the state has a legal mandate to uphold those funding levels.
But, with the fossil fuel industry in a nearly unrecoverable decline, state lawmakers are at a crossroads to decide if they should find new revenue streams or balance the budget through aggressive cuts alone.
Personnel costs make up about 85% of LCSD1’s total budget.
“Last resort”
“Our intent is to minimize the impact to personnel to the extent that we can address some of (the budget gaps) through vacancies, attrition, hiring freezes and maybe looking at our compensation, as opposed to eliminating personnel,” said Cicarelli, who added that eliminating personnel will be the “last resort.”
Personnel-related cuts have already started to some degree. Last month, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees voted to suspend early retirement health insurance benefits for one year in anticipation of an enormous deficit.
In September, the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration sent a letter to LCSD1 – and every district in the state – asking for help in “understanding the impact the budget gap would have on school district operations if the budget gap was borne by a reduction to school district funding.”
At the time the committee’s letter was sent to the school board, the state was expecting a $515 million budget gap in the School Foundation Program Account during the 2021-2022 biennium, which equates to $35 million in cuts to the district’s approximately $212 million budget. In that scenario, Cicarelli said that could hypothetically cause the elimination of 350 full-time jobs, which would include a mix of occupied and vacant positions.
”Dire consequences”
“The impact to families – if we’re not able to maintain some of those positions – could have some dire consequences,” Cicarelli said, noting that those layoffs would compound the financial burdens many families are already dealing with during the COVID-19-induced recession.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairwoman Marguerite Herman said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Thursday that cutting the budget by 16% “could do severe damage to programs and services to our school children that may take years to restore.”
She characterized cuts of that magnitude as “devastating for our employees and their families,” and for their students and colleagues.
“For Cheyenne, the loss of $29 million in payroll and so many layoffs by this community’s second-largest employer could be equally devastating at a time when our local economy is struggling,” Herman added. “The effect would be felt throughout our city.”
Although the total amount of cuts remains unknown, Herman said the district is trying to be “diligent at making contingency plans and letting everyone know the practical effect of potential cuts.”
In recent weeks, the Legislature has said it expects the budget deficit in the school funding account to be smaller than projected, at around $315 million. Even still, that’s a significant number for the district to grapple with if it has to fill that gap by making cuts alone.
Herman said although she doubts all seven members of the nonpartisan school board will come to a consensus on the merits of raising taxes to address the shortfall, she is personally in support of a state tax or authorized mill levy.
“I understand the opposition, but I think Wyoming has the taxing capacity to do something,” Herman said. “I worry that cuts may be so severe, that the Legislature fails its constitutional mandate to support a uniform, complete and quality public education in Wyoming.”
”Unsustainable” funding model
On top of the possible 16% cut to the budget this year, lawmakers have also told school districts to anticipate an additional 27% worth of cuts for the upcoming 2023-24 biennium.
“We’re talking about cumulative cuts over the next three years which would be catastrophic to education in Wyoming,” said Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association and former chair of LCDS1 Board of Trustees. “With school districts spending around 85% on personnel costs – between salaries and benefits – there is no way to do that without cutting personnel.”
He said the commonly proposed solution of cutting administrative positions and activities, which combined make up a little less than 10% of the district’s total budget, is nothing short of “mythology” and wouldn’t be enough to fill the gaps.
“The reality is that if these budget shortfalls are to be borne of cuts alone, it would mean massive job loss in all districts in Wyoming. Wyoming has to decide if that’s OK,” said Farmer, who added that his hope is for the Legislature to approach the school funding crisis through a multi-pronged approach of raising taxes and cost-based budget cuts.
“I don’t think the people of Wyoming would want to see the level of cuts this would take,” he said. “The reality is that it’s an unsustainable path to keep funding education as we always have.”