CHEYENNE – More than $60,000 in scholarships was awarded by the 4-H Foundation/State 4-H Office scholarship committee to 4-H youths attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college this coming school year.
Approximately $37,500 was awarded to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.
Past Ella Schloredt scholarship recipients, with a grade point average of at least 3.0 and meeting academic progress, are eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for up to four years. He said 14 continuing scholarships were awarded, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400 for the fall 2021 academic year.
Regional scholarship winners, counties, names and amounts are as follows:
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards – Albany – Christina Hewlett, Kelcey Anderson and Malea Christensen; Goshen – Kaci Schmick; Platte – Todd Paisley, Madison Wright.
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards, $1,700 – Albany – Kenadi Olaveson; Platte – Jolie Strahan
Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin, $1,000 – Laramie – Kinsale Day
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, $1,250 – Goshen – Carly Keller
Wyoming 4-H Foundation, $1,250 – Albany – Tanner Rogers
Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County), $500 – Colby Stockton
W.D. Whitmire Leadership, $500 – Albany – Tanner Rogers.