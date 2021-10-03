CHEYENNE – Wyoming Afterschool Alliance invites organizations and clubs to participate in the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, designed for youths between ages 6 and 18.
The alliance will host two pitch challenges for the 2021-22 school year. The two deadlines are Dec. 15 of this year and April 15, 2022.
Participants should think of a product, business or social solution that could make a difference to their community or to Wyoming and then enter a 45- to 90-second video to pitch their idea into the contest. A variety of activities, curricula and video modules are available to help youth serving organizations coach participants along the way.
The challenges are not only for children to be involved in. After-school program providers, 4-H club leaders, classroom teachers, club sponsors and others are all invited to participate.
Ultimately, the organization hopes young people across the state will see themselves as contributors to the future of their community.
“The Alliance is proud to provide this opportunity for young people to share their ideas,” said WYAA Director Michelle Sullivan. “Young people in Wyoming are looking toward the future and an important part of the entrepreneurial process is imagining solutions to problems they face every day. Pitch challenges provide the opportunity for Wyoming kids to express themselves while working to make their communities and the whole state of Wyoming a better place.”
The Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Initiative is a result of a growing community of partners including Wyoming 4-H, the University of Wyoming, Impact307, afterschool organizations statewide, and many volunteers.
This initiative is made possible by a grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The grant is intended to promote innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset for youth in Wyoming.