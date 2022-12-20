...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – This year marks the first Shaping Wyoming's Future Awards, to be presented by the Wyoming Business Alliance to one student from each of Wyoming’s eight community colleges based on their personal story of determination and success while at their respective college.
The Wyoming Business Alliance is recognizing these students for the ways they have each transformed their lives through their experiences in the Wyoming community colleges system, and how their efforts while attending college and participating in their communities in a variety of ways are shaping the future of Wyoming.
The eight recipients are: Paige Guille, Laramie County Community College; Sarah Roberts, Northwest College; Olivia Wasinger, Gillette College; Eric Trueblood, Sheridan College; Jose Martinez, Western Wyoming Community College; Marcela Caballer, Casper College; Myriah Deckard. Central Wyoming College; and Ryan Swan, Eastern Wyoming College.
According to the WBA website, Guille is a second-year student at LCCC, pursuing a degree in elementary and early childhood education in the Human and Public Services Pathway. She is originally from Cheyenne, and chose to attend LCCC because she was looking for a way to pursue her higher education closer to home and with smaller class sizes.
During her time at the college, Paige has served as a senator in the Student Government Association, is an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, supports the arts through the Cheyenne Little Theater Players, was featured as the Education Student of the Year for 2022 and was also one of two featured students at the 2022 LCCC Foundation’s annual Scholarship Luncheon.
"Paige's passion for education stems from her desire to work with young people, not only in the future, but today," according to the website. "Currently, Paige serves as a teaching assistant for fifth-grade students at the Wyoming STARBASE Academy, a partnership between the Wyoming National Guard and the Wyoming Military Department. At LCCC, Paige helped mentor students who were a part of the Davis First Generation Experience. As one of four students on the Human & Public Services Pathway, Paige actively engages to help industry professionals understand areas of opportunity for LCCC and day-to-day life on campus."
After graduating from LCCC, Guille plans to attend the University of Wyoming to pursue her bachelor’s degree in education.
The Wyoming Business Alliance will give a monetary award of $250 to each student during a private reception on Jan. 10. Award recipients will also be introduced during a joint legislative session at the state Capitol on Jan 11.