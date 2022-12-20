Guille, Paige

CHEYENNE – This year marks the first Shaping Wyoming's Future Awards, to be presented by the Wyoming Business Alliance to one student from each of Wyoming’s eight community colleges based on their personal story of determination and success while at their respective college.

The Wyoming Business Alliance is recognizing these students for the ways they have each transformed their lives through their experiences in the Wyoming community colleges system, and how their efforts while attending college and participating in their communities in a variety of ways are shaping the future of Wyoming.

