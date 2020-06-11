CHEYENNE – Wyoming Child and Family Development Inc. will oversee all Head Start services in Laramie County beginning July 1.
The nonprofit organization, which is headquartered in Guernsey and currently oversees early childhood education services in eight other eastern Wyoming counties, is taking over Head Start services in Laramie County from Community Action of Laramie County.
But what families can expect from this change remains unclear.
Head Start is a vestige of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty, and provides early education and some health services to qualifying low-income families with small children.
Community Action had held the county’s federal Head Start grant – which comes out to about $3 million a year – since 1969, until losing it during a competitive grant application cycle this year.
Losing that grant resulted in Community Action laying off 45 Head Start employees and other administrative staff, effective July 1, which is when Wyoming Child and Family Development will take control.
Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reached out to the leadership of Wyoming Child and Family Development to discuss what the approximately 130 local children who rely on Head Start could expect from this major transition. Our questions included whether the program’s location will change and the organization’s vision for early childhood education in Laramie County.
Instead of agreeing to an interview, the organization said it would write a news release announcing itself as the new provider. It issued a joint news release with Community Action about the transition Wednesday afternoon, which included:
“Both we at Community Action of Laramie County Inc. and Wyoming Child and Family Development Inc. are committed to a seamless and positive transition and continuity of services. We want to assure the community that Head Start/Early Head Start services will continue in Laramie County,” the news release stated.
“In the next two weeks, we, Community Action of Laramie County Inc. and Wyoming Child and Family Development Inc., will notify the families and community regarding next steps. It is important to both agencies that the families and community are informed during this time of transition.”
The Tribune Eagle attempted to contact Danielle Wondercheck, executive director of Wyoming Child and Family Development, who put her contact information on the news release, for more details – and to ask if they have any plans to hire back some or all of the Community Action employees who lost their jobs.
The office secretary who answered the phone said Wondercheck had already left for the day and would not be answering further questions from the media about what Head Start in Laramie County will look like moving forward.