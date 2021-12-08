...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County, including the cities
of Laramie, Bosler, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Wyoming Community Foundation offers over $200,000 to Wyoming students
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Community Foundation will award more than $200,000 to Wyoming students this year, helping students study at colleges, universities and trade schools across Wyoming and the country.
Until the deadline of March 1, students can apply for scholarships for all majors, levels of study and institutions. Many of these scholarships support multiple years of study, but must be applied for prior to starting college.
In addition, Wyoming Community Foundation scholarship coordinator Daniel Galbreath will hold a series of virtual financial aid workshops in December.
A session for current high school and college students on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. will include advice on finding and applying for scholarships, and on writing a strong application. On Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., parents and youth-serving organizations across the state are invited to a virtual session on how to best support scholarship applicants.
Both workshops will address financial aid opportunities beyond WYCF scholarships. Anyone interested in attending either session or information on how to apply for a scholarship should email daniel@WYCF.org, call/text 307-223-3063 or visit WYCF.org/Scholarships.
Funding opportunities for Wyoming students range from the scholarships for nursing students to those that support students focusing on art, aviation or the sciences. In addition to general scholarships, many opportunities are specific to one locality.