CASPER – Internal emails from the Wyoming Department of Education show a discrepancy between Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder’s public critiques and more tempered behind-the-scenes guidance and internal WDE discussion of a federal reinterpretation of anti-discrimination protections involving school lunches.
Schroeder has depicted the change in multiple statements as forcing schools to comply with a federal agenda of “social engineering” in order to continue receiving federal money that pays for school meals. He implied that the change could allow “boys in girls’ locker rooms” and was meant to pave the way for “boys in girls sports” and the “forced usage of pronouns.”
Now, emails that the Star-Tribune obtained from the WDE through a public records request show that, behind the scenes, Schroeder had received guidance indicating the change was just meant to allow students to file complaints if they were denied a meal because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service announced May 5 that FNS would reinterpret federal protections against sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
The policy update was effective immediately, although the USDA is allowing some flexibility around the timeline for organizations to make those updates to their policies and signage, according to a USDA spokesperson.
Internal emails
The emails obtained by the Star-Tribune offer insight into how WDE leaders responded.
On June 2, Schroeder responded to an email from department spokesperson Linda Finnerty that included a link to the May 5 USDA announcement.
“My own view: the only updating of our non-discrimination policies and signage that needs to happen (if at all) should include prohibitions based on the humanity of a person, not on sexual identity issues which fits their worldview and value system but conflicts with the majority of Americans,” Schroeder wrote. “Otherwise, if that doesn’t work for the feds, we reject their money.”
Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer sent out an email to local school superintendents on the same day letting them know that the department was working with state agencies to “evaluate the implications of the USDA’s recent action.”
The day after WDE released a Schroeder statement, an education advocate who has worked with the department sent the agency an email expressing concerns. Finnerty forwarded that email to Schroeder and Auer.
The advocate pointed out Schroeder’s portrayal of the Biden administration’s role in the USDA update could be misleading. The stakeholder concluded that “misleading communications like this one will make it harder for (Schroeder) to get elected.”
Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to the position in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow took a similar job in Virginia. His appointment ends this January. Schroeder is running for election against five other candidates. Aug. 16 is the Republican primary.
Guidance
Following another Schroeder statement, a WDE official shared with fellow administrators a June 16 email from the Council of Chief State School Officers that outlined the council’s understanding of the USDA nondiscrimination update and its impact for Wyoming schools. The council clarified that this guidance was “unofficial information.”
“Our understanding is that this non-binding guidance is specifically related to ensuring students cannot be denied a meal or separated from other students in a cafeteria setting based on their gender identity or sexual orientation,” a representative of the council wrote in the email. The representative added that, per the council’s understanding at the time, the USDA’s updated requirement was “not intended to be related to laws or policies that may be related to student use of bathrooms, ability to play sports, etc.”
A USDA spokesperson later confirmed with the Star-Tribune that the update only relates to discrimination around Food and Nutrition Service programs. (On July 7, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle also reported about this.)
Finnerty had responded along these lines to a member of the public, who wrote in a June 9 email that “our young women deserve to feel safe when using the bathroom.”
“This update to the USDA non-discrimination statement does not have any connection to bathrooms in the schools,” Finnerty wrote in response. “It relates only to food services.”
In a June 22 statement, Schroeder suggested USDA’s update would impact other areas at schools.
“Wyoming has a right to govern its own schools without agendas from outside the state,” he said a later email for this news article.
“I stand by my comment,” Schroeder responded. He said that he has “the interests of all Wyoming children in mind as well as their parents.”