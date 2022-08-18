Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson announces that WEA is suing the state for failing to fund education adequately outside of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson announces that WEA is suing the state for failing to fund education adequately outside of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Education Association announced Thursday morning it has filed suit against the state for failing to fund education adequately.
WEA President Grady Hutcherson was joined by the association’s lawyer at a news conference in front of the state Capitol to assert that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution, and the quality of education in the state has suffered for it. He said if the Legislature continues to withhold education funding, the learning environment will only continue to get worse.
He said students cannot wait, and they deserve better.
“Students are already being disadvantaged with increased class sizes,” he said. “In some districts, we are seeing aging buildings and infrastructure. There’s also insufficient school security measures in our schools.”
He voiced his concern for the growing education employee shortage, and said districts are being robbed of the financial resources they need to hire and retain qualified professionals.
“Wyoming children and families are promised access to high quality and equitable education – in too many ways, that promise is going unfilled. Funding public education is not an option. It is a paramount duty of the Legislature,” said Hutcherson. “The Wyoming Education Association is committed to seeking justice for our students.”
Civil rights and employment law attorney Patrick Hacker will be one of the individuals representing the WEA in this lawsuit. He was also the chief counsel for the education association in the famous Wyoming Supreme Court "Campbell" cases, which defined what action the Legislature was supposed to take regarding education.
He said they have filed a 69-page complaint, in which they lay out multiple ways in which the Wyoming Constitution was not being upheld.
Hacker pointed to the Declaration of Rights in the state Constitution, and the section containing the state’s protections for freedoms such as religion, speech and due process. The right to receive a proper education is listed even before the right to bear arms.
“I give that illustration so that you might understand the significance the founders put on education,” he said.
He said among other protections in the Constitution, there is an article that states the Legislature shall provide the necessary revenue for high-quality, proper education. Hacker argued there are many ways in which this has not been upheld, and it is not because someone has not failed to bring it to their attention.
“They don’t believe what the Supreme Court said, or they’ve chosen to disregard it,” he said. “Those are the only two options I know of.”
