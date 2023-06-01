LARAMIE – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation has awarded $5,500 in college scholarships to nine young Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members for the 2023-24 school year.

“Investing in the youth of our great state as they work to accomplish their academic goals is important to the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation,” said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB president, in a news release. “We are proud to honor these outstanding individuals with college scholarships to play a small part in helping them achieve their goals.”

