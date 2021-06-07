LARAMIE – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation recently awarded $5,500 in college scholarships to young Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members.
They include:
- The Livingston-King Scholarship, valued at $1,500, given in honor of former presidents of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, Herbert D. Livingston and H.J. King, as well as Buddy and Norma Livingston, was awarded to Hailey Wehri of Newcastle. Wehri will be a freshman at Casper College this fall studying Animal Science. Her parents are Rick and Ann Wehri.
- Five Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarships are $500 each. The recipients are: Lindsie Farver of Saratoga, the daughter of Tabatha and Mike Farver; Elizabeth Lungren of Ten Sleep, the daughter of Luke and Gabhnel Lungren; Taylor Reynolds of Moorcroft, the daughter of Dustin and Heather Reynolds; Heather Hokanson of Cheyenne, the daughter of Neil and Dianna Hokanson; and Stratton Kohr of Gillette, the son of Marshall and Lynn Kohr.
- Three Continuing Education Scholarships are awarded at $500 each. The Continuing Education Scholarship recipients must be an entering college sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student. The recipients are: Sydney Bell of Cheyenne, the daughter of Bryan and Pam Bell; Dalton Butler of Hulett, the son of J.R. and Bobbi Butler; and Emily Keiter of Burns, the daughter of Dave and Lisa Keiter.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship applications are due March 1 each year, and are available at local county Farm Bureau offices or online at www.wyfb.org.