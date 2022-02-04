...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow possible.
Visibilities may be reduced to 1 mile at times in blowing and
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship opportunities
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation offers nine college scholarships totaling $5,500 each year to support Wyoming youth.
The scholarship deadline is March 1. Scholarships are available for high school graduates and for those students who are continuing their college education. Applications are available at www.wyfb.org; click on the education tab. For more information, contact Diane “Dee” Brewer at 307-721-7719 or dbrewer1@wyfb.org.
Many county Farm Bureau Federations also offer scholarships locally. Visit wyfb.org and click on the Education tab for a listing or contact your county Farm Bureau Federation president. Contact information is available at wyfb.org~About~County.