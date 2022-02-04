CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation offers nine college scholarships totaling $5,500 each year to support Wyoming youth. 

The scholarship deadline is March 1. Scholarships are available for high school graduates and for those students who are continuing their college education. Applications are available at www.wyfb.org; click on the education tab. For more information, contact Diane “Dee” Brewer at 307-721-7719 or dbrewer1@wyfb.org.

Many county Farm Bureau Federations also offer scholarships locally. Visit wyfb.org and click on the Education tab for a listing or contact your county Farm Bureau Federation president. Contact information is available at wyfb.org~About~County.

