BUFFALO – Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is preparing for its State Leadership Conference, and is seeking business and education professionals to play an important role in the career, professional and personal development of the top middle school and high school students in Wyoming.

The conference provides opportunities for judging, volunteering, sponsorships and presenting/exhibiting. Wyoming FBLA is excited to continue its partnership with the University of Wyoming College of Business for the 2023 State Leadership Conference, March 15-17. Competitive events take place on March 16-17.

