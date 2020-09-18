CHEYENNE – Teachers could soon have a few more tools to promote reading in their classrooms, as the Wyoming Department of Education has received a federal grant totaling $43.3 million that will be used to develop students’ literacy skills.
State education officials announced the grant, which will bring $8.6 million to Wyoming in its first year of eligibility, during a virtual news conference Friday.
“I’m very, very excited about this, because the most important milestone in every student’s education is being proficient at reading by third grade,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “This grant is going to help Wyoming tremendously by ensuring that as many children as possible reach that critical milestone and continue to grow as readers.”
Through the grant, teachers across Wyoming will be able to gain more training on the best practices to grow students’ reading abilities and identify skill gaps in the classroom. That effort will begin with the formation of a statewide literacy task force comprised of state and local school officials, which will be tasked with developing a statewide plan for reading comprehension.
“While elements of a literacy plan exist in our state, literacy improvement efforts in Wyoming would be more efficient if they were guided by a comprehensive plan that coordinated literacy services across early childhood education, K-12 education and teacher preparation,” said WDE Chief Academic Officer Shelley Hamel. “The state literacy plan will allow for that.”
While educators from every school district will have the chance to receive foundational literacy training, districts that have consistently struggled with reading scores will be able to apply for individual grants funded through the state-level funding, Hamel said. Balow, however, reiterated that even those districts that don’t receive individual grants will still benefit from the statewide funding.
The district-level grants can be used in a variety of ways to promote reading, including to form local literacy leadership teams, to buy evidence-based reading programs and to hire specialists. Tami Bebee-Schwartz, an education consultant with a focus on literacy, said reading comprehension largely hinges on two skills: decoding and language comprehension.
“These children do not have time for us to spend reteaching the known and mastered, (and) they need us to be specific, targeted and intentional,” Bebee-Schwartz said during the news conference. “We have the opportunity to bridge the gap between the research and instructional practices with (this literacy grant).”
It remains to be seen if those gaps widened during the school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After Wyoming’s schools temporary closed in the spring, the potential long-term effects on students’ reading levels remains to be seen, Hamel said.
“We know that there are some gaps because of (those closures),” Hamel said. “I know that we have school districts right now working across our state to determine where each of their students are individually, not just collectively, so that they know exactly where to meet each student.
“This grant is going to help make up for any lost instruction caused by the coronavirus, but also, it goes beyond that,” she continued. “It just happens to be coming to us at this really critical juncture.”
The applications for district-level grants will be available starting in early 2021.