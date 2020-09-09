CHEYENNE – A troubled teenager attends a wilderness therapy program at a ranch in Wyoming and dies during a solo trek in the 2020 case written for the Wyoming High School Mock Trial competition.
WHSMT released the case Sept. 3 with plans to hold a state competition virtually after Thanksgiving. Competition is open to teams of six to eight students from any high school, and teams are allowed to include eighth graders for the purpose of the state tournament. The winner will represent Wyoming in the National High School Mock Trial competition in May, also to be held virtually.
In the 2020 case of State of Wyoming vs. Casey Moore, Moore is accused of negligent homicide in the death of 16-year-old Derek Overstreet in the final ordeal of a month-long program at the Wilderness Ranch in Carter County, Wyoming. He must walk 20 miles by himself in two days, but he encounters dried-up water sources, and he dies before he can reach the end of his trail.
In the competition, each team takes the prosecution and defense roles in alternating “trials” against another team. Attorneys recruited by WHSMT from around the state will score the teams as they present their cases. The team registration deadline is Nov. 10. Contact WHSMT coordinator Marguerite Herman in Cheyenne for case materials and rules at wyomingmocktrial@gmail.com or 307-630-8095.
WHSMT is supported by an annual grant from the Wyoming State Bar Association.