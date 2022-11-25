The We the People team from Cheyenne’s East High School takes a photo on a staircase inside the state Capitol after the Wyoming We the People competition Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. East placed fifth in the state contest. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming state finals for "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution" will take place Dec. 5-6 at the State Capitol Extension in Cheyenne.
More than 350 students from 15 schools will compete in the culminating state civics competition open to all high schools. Students will demonstrate their learning on a curriculum that focuses on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights and testify in hearings before panels of judges that include attorneys, law professors, Supreme Court justices and political scholars.
The champions from this event will receive an invitation to compete against other state winners at the national finals, to be held in Washington, D.C. the weekend of April 24-26.
The participating high schools are Big Horn, Casper Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Green River, Kemmerer, Laramie, New Frontier, Rock Springs, Saratoga, Sheridan, Wheatland and Upton. Sheridan High School is the defending champion.
The program is the most extensive civic education program in the country that teaches young people about the principles and values the Constitution and Bill of Rights embody, and aims to give students a thorough understanding of their rights and responsibilities as American citizens.
Students will address topics such as the history and philosophical ideas underlying the Constitution, the development and expansion of the Bill of Rights and the role of citizens in American democracy. The program compels students to analyze constitutional principles and apply them to everyday life.
Administered by the Center for Civic Education, the program in Wyoming is funded by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Wyoming State Legislature; additional funding has been provided by the Hughes Family Charitable Foundation, the Craig and Susan Thomas Foundation and contributions from citizens. At the national level, when combined with the noncompetitive elementary and middle school levels, more than 26.5 million students across the nation have participated in the program since its inception in 1987.
The "We the People" program in Wyoming works through the American Heritage Center-University of Wyoming with support from the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Matt Strannigan serves as the We the People state coordinator, and Brian Farmer serves as the congressional district coordinator.
For more information about the program, contact the Center for Civic Education at www.civiced.org. Additional information can be found on Facebook at Wyoming We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution.