The We the People team from Cheyenne’s East High School takes a photo on a staircase inside the state Capitol after the Wyoming We the People competition Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. East placed fifth in the state contest. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming state finals for "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution" will take place Dec. 5-6 at the State Capitol Extension in Cheyenne.

More than 350 students from 15 schools will compete in the culminating state civics competition open to all high schools. Students will demonstrate their learning on a curriculum that focuses on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights and testify in hearings before panels of judges that include attorneys, law professors, Supreme Court justices and political scholars.


