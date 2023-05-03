CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Center for the Book, which operates under the Wyoming Humanities umbrella, has announced this year’s winners of the annual Letters About Literature contest for the state’s youth.
In this national program, students in grades 4-12 are invited to read, be inspired,and write back to the author of a book that changed their lives. More than 160 students from across Wyoming participated in this year’s event.
This year’s winners and their chosen books are:
Grades 4-6:
First place: Leena Martel, Kelly – “When Stars are Scattered” by Omar Mohamed
Second place: Abigail Fleming, Casper – “The Three Musketeers” by Alexandre Dumas, adapted by Susan Hill Long
Third place: Hannah Persson, Lander – “No Summit Out of Sight” by Jordan Romero and Linda LeBlanc
Grades 7-8:
First place: Kailee Grimes, Cheyenne – “The Perfect Place” by Teresa E. Harris
Second place: Delaney Edwards, Pinedale – “A Little House Traveler” by Laura Ingalls Wilder
Third place: Joel Edwards, Pinedale – “Spearhead” by Adam Makos
Grades 9-12:
First place: Cooper J. Pigg, Cheyenne – “Tuesdays With Morrie” by Mitch Albom
Second place: Tamara Cochran, Casper – “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess
Third place: Emma Locken, Gillette – “Amelia Unabridged” by Ashley Schumacher
"Letters About Literature encourages kids to read and, most importantly, think about what they read,” Wyoming Humanities’ Lucas Fralick said. “Writing a letter to the author is also more fun than writing a traditional essay."