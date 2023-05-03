CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Center for the Book, which operates under the Wyoming Humanities umbrella, has announced this year’s winners of the annual Letters About Literature contest for the state’s youth.

In this national program, students in grades 4-12 are invited to read, be inspired,and write back to the author of a book that changed their lives. More than 160 students from across Wyoming participated in this year’s event.

