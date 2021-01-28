CHEYENNE– Wyoming’s public colleges and university have launched a new website that makes it easier to plan and manage college credit transfer.
WyoTransfer at https://WyoTransfer.org, allows learners to explore the courses, programs and services offered at Wyoming’s seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming.
The site makes it easier for learners to evaluate how the credits they have already earned may transfer or apply towards an educational program at another school, according to a news release the Wyoming Community College Commission distributed Monday.
Whether learners have some college credit but no degree or no college experience at all, WyoTransfer is a one-stop shop geared toward guiding them to completion. “We want to see everyone complete their degree and transferring between schools shouldn’t become a roadblock to college graduation. WyoTransfer is a tool that can guide students to make informed choices about their next steps,” said Wyoming Community College Commission executive director Dr. Sandy Caldwell.
Powered by AcademyOne’s intuitive workflow and publishing tools, WyoTransfer delivers the means for learners to make better informed academic choices. Returning adults, veterans, and active duty military can make use of interactive applications that include prospective degree audits, transfer course maps checks and transfer agreements.
Transfer students benefit by learning how previously earned credits will apply to programs of study and credentials. All new or returning students will have access to transfer course equivalencies, transfer agreements, admission guidelines and guidance about the college transfer process. They can also create their own personalized accounts and request more information from each of the colleges across the state and the university.
WyoTransfer allows learners to search for programs, courses, or course equivalencies by the state’s participating institutions. The new TransferCheck app lets them see exactly how their courses will be accepted for transfer credit and count toward general education and major degree requirements. This takes the guesswork out of student mobility and academic credit portability.
“AcademyOne worked with us to develop a comprehensive tool that, for the first time, allows learners the opportunity to quickly and easily see how their college credits will transfer to any of the participating schools,” said Caldwell. “People will find this new tool advantageous in continuing their education and completing their degree.”
In addition to the launch of WyoTransfer, this past fall the University of Wyoming announced development of a Universal 2-Plus-2 agreement format with all Wyoming community colleges to streamline the development and maintenance of articulation agreements throughout the state of Wyoming. The 2+2 agreements provide direction for community college students that courses covered under the articulation agreements “will meet requirements for bachelor’s degrees at the university,” Caldwell said, “2-Plus-2 agreements and the addition of WyoTransfer have significantly improved transferability among and between all of our state’s public institutions.”